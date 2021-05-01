Spring festival kicks off Heritage Farms’ season

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Heritage Farm Museum and Village is celebrating the season by ‘springing’ into the past.

The Spring Festival kicks off the museums 25th year of operation.

The museum celebrated the day with wagon rides, chances to see live animals, and sharing how blacksmiths and textile artists practiced their craft in the 1800s.

The museum says that over 200 trees fell on the property during the February ice storms, but teamwork got the location ready for opening day, “Everybody’s just coming together and try to figure out how to get us back open,” says executive director Audy Perry, “We’ve been creating a lot of mulch for the new adventure park, and so just trying to make the best of it. Lots of great people, and that’s what Appalachia is really about.”

The adventure park opens May 29th and includes ziplines, rock-climbing walls, and more.

Heritage Farm Museum and Village is the only Smithsonian-affiliated museum in West Virginia.

