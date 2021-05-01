Advertisement

W.Va. American Water requests another rate increase

West Virginia American Water on Friday filed a request for a rate increase with the state...
West Virginia American Water on Friday filed a request for a rate increase with the state Public Service Commission to increase the average household's bill by more than $11 a month.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia American Water on Friday filed a request for a rate increase with the state Public Service Commission to increase the average household’s bill by more than $11 a month.

The requested increase translates to $11.26 more a month – or 38 cents a day. This comes after the company’s most recent rate increase went into effect just three months ago in January.

State PSC approves rate increase for W.Va. American Water

According to West Virginia American Water, the request for a rate increase is due to infrastructure investments made by the company to provide safe and reliable water and wastewater service.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper released a statement Friday afternoon, saying he is appalled and disgusted by the proposal.

Here is that statement, in part:

“We are in the middle of a pandemic. Our citizens continue to suffer financially and hope to get back on their feet -- now is not the time to increase utility bills. I’ve immediately ordered this matter be added for discussion on our May 6th agenda. We are elected to take action and protect our citizens, and we will take this matter seriously, invoking legal action if we have to.”

