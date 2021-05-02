Advertisement

12-year-old boy dies when car accidentally put in reverse

Police Lights
Police Lights(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: May. 1, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP/WAVE) - Police in Kentucky say a 12-year-old boy was fatally injured when a car that a sibling accidentally put into reverse ran over him.

Family members told police the boy was standing behind the vehicle that was being worked on in the backyard when one of his siblings jumped inside and accidentally knocked it into reverse.

Louisville police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley told news outlets that the car rolled backward over the 12-year-old.

The sibling’s age was not known.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene in western Louisville. Police continued investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$5,570 dollars in cash was also found on one suspect and his Infinity SUV has been impounded.
Police: $44,000 of suspected coke seized, two arrested
The pursuit started in Prestonsburg in the early hours of Saturday morning, and ended in Pike...
Police: Two in custody after pursuit, large quantity of drugs seized
UPDATE | I-64 exit ramp back open to traffic
The Charleston police chief says the suspect was armed with a knife and lunged at officers just...
Police release bodycam video of man injured in officer-involved shooting
Medal of Honor Recipient Earnie West passed a little after midnight Saturday.
Medal of Honor recipient, Greenup County resident Earnie West, has died

Latest News

No injuries are being reported at this time, according to dispatchers.
Hours after fire, multiple crews are still on scene
COVID vaccination clinic held after graduation
COVID vaccination clinic held after graduation
No injuries are being reported at this time. (Source: AP)
Firefighters responding to house fire
Local business owners create Prom Block Party
Local business owners create Prom Block Party
Game Changers Mentoring event hosts drive-thru parade
Game Changers Mentoring event hosts drive-thru parade