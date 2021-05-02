Advertisement

Bid to censure Romney for Trump impeachment votes fails

Sen. Mitt Romney addresses the Utah Republican Party 2021 Organizing Convention Saturday, May...
Sen. Mitt Romney addresses the Utah Republican Party 2021 Organizing Convention Saturday, May 1, 2021, in West Valley City, Utah. Romney was booed as he addressed the Utah GOP convention.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Republicans booed Sen. Mitt Romney but ultimately rejected a motion to censure him Saturday for his votes at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trials.

The measure narrowly failed, 798 to 711, in a vote by delegates to the state GOP convention, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Romney drew heavy boos when he came to the podium earlier in the day.

Davis County delegate Don Guymon, who authored the resolution, said Romney’s votes to remove Trump from office “hurt the Constitution and hurt the party.”

“This was a process driven by Democrats who hated Trump,” Guymon said. “Romney’s vote in the first impeachment emboldened Democrats who continued to harass Trump.”

The proposal, among several platform changes debated Saturday, also sought to praise the other members of Utah’s congressional delegation for their support of the former president.

Others warned supporting the censure risked defining the party around Trump instead of the conservative principles most delegates treasure.

“If the point of all this is to let Mitt Romney know we’re displeased with him, trust me, he knows,” said Salt Lake County delegate Emily de Azavedo Brown. “Let’s not turn this into a Trump or no Trump thing. Are we a party of principle or a party of a person?”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston police chief says the suspect was armed with a knife and lunged at officers just...
Police release bodycam video of man injured in officer-involved shooting
$5,570 dollars in cash was also found on one suspect and his Infinity SUV has been impounded.
Police: $44,000 of suspected coke seized, two arrested
The pursuit started in Prestonsburg in the early hours of Saturday morning, and ended in Pike...
Police: Two in custody after pursuit, large quantity of drugs seized
Two people were arrested after a drug bust during a traffic stop early Friday morning.
Officers pull over stolen vehicle, arrest two on drug charges
Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes and Fries in Barboursville is one of the many businesses across the...
Businesses struggle to hire new employees

Latest News

Hosts Derby day fun!
Mardi Gras Casino celebrates Derby weekend
A large police presence can be seen outside the Oneida Casino near Austin Straubel Airport...
Spokesperson: People shot at Wisconsin casino
with Game Changers Mentoring Event.
Game Changers Mentoring event hosts drive-thru parade
Hurricane celebrated National SuperHero day with a block party.
Hurricane hosts ‘Superhero Day’
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers...
NKorea warns US of ‘very grave situation’ over Biden speech