COVID-19 in W.Va. | 420 new cases, 7 new deaths

7,151 cases are active.
7,151 cases are active.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 7 additional coronavirus-related deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of May 2, 2021, there have been 2,735,731 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 153,918 total cases and 2,686 total deaths.

The deaths include a 73-year old female from Pocahontas County, a 93-year old male from Jackson County, a 70-year old male from Lincoln County, a 76-year old female from Nicholas County, a 77-year old male from Logan County, a 63-year old female from Marion County and a 67-year old female from Brooke County.

420 new cases were received in the last 24 hours.

7,151 cases are active.

There have been 143,360 recoveries.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,411), Berkeley (12,122), Boone (1,965), Braxton (898), Brooke (2,169), Cabell (8,595), Calhoun (284), Clay (473), Doddridge (573), Fayette (3,375), Gilmer (791), Grant (1,266), Greenbrier (2,748), Hampshire (1,765), Hancock (2,761), Hardy (1,501), Harrison (5,591), Jackson (2,021), Jefferson (4,526), Kanawha (14,657), Lewis (1,157), Lincoln (1,443), Logan (3,034), Marion (4,322), Marshall (3,374), Mason (1,983), McDowell (1,545), Mercer (4,722), Mineral (2,817), Mingo (2,510), Monongalia (9,115), Monroe (1,112), Morgan (1,137), Nicholas (1,592), Ohio (4,141), Pendleton (698), Pleasants (857), Pocahontas (661), Preston (2,846), Putnam (5,025), Raleigh (6,626), Randolph (2,531), Ritchie (691), Roane (602), Summers (801), Taylor (1,212), Tucker (523), Tyler (687), Upshur (1,843), Wayne (3,009), Webster (471), Wetzel (1,284), Wirt (406), Wood (7,687), Wyoming (1,962).

