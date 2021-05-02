Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Pleasant weather caps off weekend before turning unsettled

By Andy Chilian
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday’s weather sure was stunning! There’s just something about a sunny and 70-degree day in May that makes it all that much better. Fortunately, the weather on Sunday also promises to deliver, with more sunshine and even warmer temperatures on tap. However, showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast by Monday and stick around through Wednesday. Then, some pesky cool air lingers for the remainder of the week into the Mother’s Day weekend, with showers also returning by that time period.

Saturday night stays clear and quiet as low temperatures fall to near 50 degrees in larger cities but down to the mid to upper 40s in smaller towns and rural locations.

Sunday sees a mostly sunny sky despite passing high clouds. High temperatures reach the low 80s with a breeze.

Periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected on Monday and Tuesday with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Pockets of heavy rain are possible.

Showers and storms linger into the first part of Wednesday, then taper. Wednesday afternoon temperatures will be much cooler, only topping out in the mid 60s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and dry with a high in the mid 60s.

High temperatures top out in the low 60s on Friday with another chance for showers.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Saturday with a passing shower or two possible. High temperatures stay stubbornly cool, only rising to near 60 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$5,570 dollars in cash was also found on one suspect and his Infinity SUV has been impounded.
Police: $44,000 of suspected coke seized, two arrested
The pursuit started in Prestonsburg in the early hours of Saturday morning, and ended in Pike...
Police: Two in custody after pursuit, large quantity of drugs seized
The Charleston police chief says the suspect was armed with a knife and lunged at officers just...
Police release bodycam video of man injured in officer-involved shooting
UPDATE | Overturned Semi closes I-64 exit ramp
Medal of Honor Recipient Earnie West passed a little after midnight Saturday.
Medal of Honor recipient, Greenup County resident Earnie West, has died

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - May 1
Andy's Saturday Night Forecast - May 1
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - May 1
First Warning Forecast | Beautiful weather dominates this weekend before turning active next week
WSAZ Friday Morning Forecast - Apr 30
First Warning Forecast | Windy Friday gives way to gorgeous weekend
WSAZ Friday Morning Forecast - Apr 30
Andy's Friday Morning Forecast - Apr 30