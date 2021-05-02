First Warning Forecast | Pleasant weather caps off weekend before turning unsettled

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday’s weather sure was stunning! There’s just something about a sunny and 70-degree day in May that makes it all that much better. Fortunately, the weather on Sunday also promises to deliver, with more sunshine and even warmer temperatures on tap. However, showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast by Monday and stick around through Wednesday. Then, some pesky cool air lingers for the remainder of the week into the Mother’s Day weekend, with showers also returning by that time period.

Saturday night stays clear and quiet as low temperatures fall to near 50 degrees in larger cities but down to the mid to upper 40s in smaller towns and rural locations.

Sunday sees a mostly sunny sky despite passing high clouds. High temperatures reach the low 80s with a breeze.

Periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected on Monday and Tuesday with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Pockets of heavy rain are possible.

Showers and storms linger into the first part of Wednesday, then taper. Wednesday afternoon temperatures will be much cooler, only topping out in the mid 60s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and dry with a high in the mid 60s.

High temperatures top out in the low 60s on Friday with another chance for showers.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Saturday with a passing shower or two possible. High temperatures stay stubbornly cool, only rising to near 60 degrees.

