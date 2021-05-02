Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Work week starts with unsettled weather, then turns cooler

By Andy Chilian
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The thickening clouds of Sunday afternoon are a sign of changes to come. The sunny and dry days will be taking a break for quite awhile as showers and storms move in to start the work week. Even towards late week and into the Mother’s Day weekend, showers linger as temperatures turn much cooler.

Cloud cover continues to increase Sunday evening. A few sprinkles are possible towards midnight. Temperatures fall to the mid 60s by this time.

A cloudy sky is expected overnight with a few light showers moving in. Low temperatures fall to the upper 50s.

Monday starts with showers in the morning, followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Some storms may produce heavy rain and gusty winds. High temperatures rise to the mid 70s with a breeze.

Expect another round of passing showers and storms Monday night into Tuesday morning as low temperatures fall to the low 60s. Heavy rain and gusty winds will again be possible with the strongest storms.

Tuesday sees a mix of clouds and sun with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures rise to around 80 degrees with a continued breeze.

Showers and storms linger through the first part of Wednesday before tapering in the afternoon. Temperatures turn much cooler by this time, only rising to the mid 60s.

Thursday provides a brief break from the rain and storms as the day turns partly cloudy but stays cool with high temperatures still in the mid 60s.

Showers return to the forecast on Friday with temperatures struggling to get out of the 50s during the afternoon.

Saturday sees a partly cloudy sky with a passing shower possible. High temperatures rise only slightly more to the mid 60s.

Showers remain in the forecast for Mother’s Day on Sunday as afternoon temperatures still struggle to get past to the mid 60s.

