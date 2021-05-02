Game Changers Mentoring event hosts drive-thru parade

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The third annual Game Changers Mentoring Event for boys adjusted to the COVID-19 pandemic and held a drive-thru parade on Saturday, followed by a Zoom party.

More than 100 young boys attended the free event aimed to inspire youth to dream big and included scholarship giveaways.

Doctors, lawyers, judges, politicians, authors, artists, musicians, journalists, business owners, teachers, pharmacists, accountants, architects, real estate agents and nurses all participated in the mentoring event, hoping to connect young boys with adult male leaders and role models in the community.

The event, dubbed “Gamechangers, from Fortnight to Future Bosses” allows young men to come meet, socialize and party with other successful businessmen.

“We definitely wanted to empower these young men,” said Dijon Stokes, “giving them opportunities similar to what we have growing up... and trying to inspire them in different ways.”

Participants rode along Donnally Street in Charleston for a drive-thru parade, being showered with inspirational messages, t-shirts, STEM equipment and more.

“I just love seeing members of the community helping other members of the community,” said Christian Gist, a high school senior, “this is just a good way for people around here to get familiar with the things around here, little organizations that may not have been too known (otherwise).”

After the parade the young men got a chance to dive into a “scavenger hunt” aimed to ask mentors questions about their careers, opening them up to prizes and rewards.

