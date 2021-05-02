Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 368 new COVID-19 cases; 3.4% positivity rate

(CDC)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 368 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the state total to 445,139 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.4% positivity rate.

There were four reported COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, and one new death reported from the ongoing audit. That brings the state total to 6,517.

As of Sunday, 416 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 106 are in the ICU, and 48 are on ventilators.

The governor said 1,768,443 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

