Herd survives and advances in NCAA soccer tourney

WILSON, NC. (WSAZ) - The Marshall Thundering Herd soccer team defeated Fordham Sunday afternoon in overtime by a final of 2-1. Milo Yosef scored the golden goal at the 3:15 mark of the first overtime. The only other scoring was by Marshall’s Yosef in the 25th minute of the first half and that was followed by the Rams Max Rogers who tied it up at the 43 minute mark.

Marshall plays the winner of Clemson and American on May 6th. The site and location are still to be announced.

