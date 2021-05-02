Advertisement

Hours after fire, multiple crews are still on scene

No injuries are being reported at this time, according to dispatchers.
No injuries are being reported at this time, according to dispatchers.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Crews are on scene of a structure fire in the Beech Fork area of Wayne County.

Wayne County 911 dispatchers tell us they received the call around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.



Cabell County 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ they received a call for assistance around 10:36 a.m. Sunday.

The Barboursville Fire Department was dispatched to assist.

Wayne County dispatchers say multiple fire departments are assisting in the effort to battle the flames.

As of 12:30 p.m., crews are still on scene.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

