Hours after fire, multiple crews are still on scene

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Crews are on scene of a structure fire in the Beech Fork area of Wayne County.

Wayne County 911 dispatchers tell us they received the call around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

No injuries are being reported at this time, according to dispatchers.

Cabell County 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ they received a call for assistance around 10:36 a.m. Sunday.

The Barboursville Fire Department was dispatched to assist.

Wayne County dispatchers say multiple fire departments are assisting in the effort to battle the flames.

As of 12:30 p.m., crews are still on scene.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

