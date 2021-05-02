Hours after fire, multiple crews are still on scene
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Crews are on scene of a structure fire in the Beech Fork area of Wayne County.
Wayne County 911 dispatchers tell us they received the call around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
No injuries are being reported at this time, according to dispatchers.
Cabell County 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ they received a call for assistance around 10:36 a.m. Sunday.
The Barboursville Fire Department was dispatched to assist.
Wayne County dispatchers say multiple fire departments are assisting in the effort to battle the flames.
As of 12:30 p.m., crews are still on scene.
This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.
