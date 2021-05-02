Advertisement

Hurricane hosts ‘Superhero Day’

Hurricane celebrated National SuperHero day with a block party.
Hurricane celebrated National SuperHero day with a block party.(wsaz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Hurricane celebrated National Superhero Day on Saturday, welcoming figures, movie characters and real-life heroes to join them on Main Street.

Some heroes were easily spotted members of Marvel Movies or comic books like Batman.

“This event is always exciting because it’s spring and everybody has been inside for the winter,” said Amanda Ramey, assistant city manager. “This year especially, we’ve been inside so much because of the pandemic. So I think it was a great day for people to just get outside and enjoy themselves.”

Attendees had a chance to win prizes while enjoying local vendors and entertainment.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston police chief says the suspect was armed with a knife and lunged at officers just...
Police release bodycam video of man injured in officer-involved shooting
$5,570 dollars in cash was also found on one suspect and his Infinity SUV has been impounded.
Police: $44,000 of suspected coke seized, two arrested
The pursuit started in Prestonsburg in the early hours of Saturday morning, and ended in Pike...
Police: Two in custody after pursuit, large quantity of drugs seized
Two people were arrested after a drug bust during a traffic stop early Friday morning.
Officers pull over stolen vehicle, arrest two on drug charges
Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes and Fries in Barboursville is one of the many businesses across the...
Businesses struggle to hire new employees

Latest News

Hosts Derby day fun!
Mardi Gras Casino celebrates Derby weekend
with Game Changers Mentoring Event.
Game Changers Mentoring event hosts drive-thru parade
University officials say Saturday's graduation at Joan C. Edwards Stadium was among the largest...
Marshall holds first graduation since Dec. 2019
The party, equipped with a food truck, a photographer, and a DJ.
Local business owners create Prom Block Party