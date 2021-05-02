Hurricane hosts ‘Superhero Day’

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Hurricane celebrated National Superhero Day on Saturday, welcoming figures, movie characters and real-life heroes to join them on Main Street.

Some heroes were easily spotted members of Marvel Movies or comic books like Batman.

“This event is always exciting because it’s spring and everybody has been inside for the winter,” said Amanda Ramey, assistant city manager. “This year especially, we’ve been inside so much because of the pandemic. So I think it was a great day for people to just get outside and enjoy themselves.”

Attendees had a chance to win prizes while enjoying local vendors and entertainment.

