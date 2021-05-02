Advertisement

KSP investigating shooting involving Lexington police officer

According to officials, a Lexington Police officer arrived to the home and saw gunfire. They say a 21-year-old man fired a weapon at the officer and the officer returned fire.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting that involves a Lexington police officer.

Lexington Police say they received a call around 5:30 p.m. Saturday about a report of shots fired in the 600 block of Marshall Lane. They say while officers received additional calls about a subject outside of a home shooting a gun.

According to officials, a Lexington Police officer arrived to the home and saw gunfire. They say a 21-year-old man fired a weapon at the officer and the officer returned fire.

The 21-year-old man was hit. Police say he sustained a serious injury to his front shoulder. He was treated on the scene before being taken to the hospital. The officer was not injured.

WKYT spoke with witnesses in the area who saw the scene unfold, hearing the shots and seeing the man being put in an ambulance.

Police say the man shot is currently charged with burglary, wanton endangerment, and kidnapping. Additional charges are pending. The man’s name has not been released.

The Lexington Police Department says the officer had their issued Body Worn Camera activated. The officer will be placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation.

The incident is being investigated by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team and LPD’s Public Integrity Unit will conduct an internal review of the incident.

