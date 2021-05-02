Advertisement

Mardi Gras Casino celebrates Derby weekend

Hosts Derby day fun!
Hosts Derby day fun!
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Not making it to Church Hill Downs wasn’t a problem for the Mardi Gras Casino.

Saturday afternoon, the casino hosted Bowties and Bonnets, an event inspired by Derby go-ers themselves!

Participants wore their best bonnets and bowties, for a chance at fun prizes, free games, and more.

“Today is a huge day at the casino,” said Marketing Manager, Brian Knots, “It’s always the second biggest day of the year. New Years is the first biggest day of the year. We’re really excited.”

For more information on Saturday’s derby, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston police chief says the suspect was armed with a knife and lunged at officers just...
Police release bodycam video of man injured in officer-involved shooting
$5,570 dollars in cash was also found on one suspect and his Infinity SUV has been impounded.
Police: $44,000 of suspected coke seized, two arrested
The pursuit started in Prestonsburg in the early hours of Saturday morning, and ended in Pike...
Police: Two in custody after pursuit, large quantity of drugs seized
Two people were arrested after a drug bust during a traffic stop early Friday morning.
Officers pull over stolen vehicle, arrest two on drug charges
Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes and Fries in Barboursville is one of the many businesses across the...
Businesses struggle to hire new employees

Latest News

with Game Changers Mentoring Event.
Game Changers Mentoring event hosts drive-thru parade
Hurricane celebrated National SuperHero day with a block party.
Hurricane hosts ‘Superhero Day’
University officials say Saturday's graduation at Joan C. Edwards Stadium was among the largest...
Marshall holds first graduation since Dec. 2019
The party, equipped with a food truck, a photographer, and a DJ.
Local business owners create Prom Block Party