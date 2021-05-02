Mardi Gras Casino celebrates Derby weekend

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Not making it to Church Hill Downs wasn’t a problem for the Mardi Gras Casino.

Saturday afternoon, the casino hosted Bowties and Bonnets, an event inspired by Derby go-ers themselves!

Participants wore their best bonnets and bowties, for a chance at fun prizes, free games, and more.

“Today is a huge day at the casino,” said Marketing Manager, Brian Knots, “It’s always the second biggest day of the year. New Years is the first biggest day of the year. We’re really excited.”

