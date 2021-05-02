Marshall holds first graduation since Dec. 2019

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the first time in over a year, Marshall University held an in-person graduation.

More than one thousand graduates, from both 2021 and 2020 classes, crossed the stage to take their diplomas at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

“We spent so much time and put in so much hard work into graduation and being able to walk on stage is the accumulation of all of that for us,” said Marshall doctorate graduate Jessica McNair. “So when they said we were going to have a graduation, we were beyond ecstatic.”

University officials say the graduation was among the largest in Marshall history and the first ever held outdoors.

“It’s something to look forward to,” said McNair. “It’s something our families want to see from us and it’s our time to shine.”

Graduating students also had the opportunity to get vaccinated as they left the Joan. Marshall and the Cabell Huntington Health Department held a walk-up clinic to receive either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

