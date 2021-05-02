Martin County family struggles to get FEMA dollars

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rare federal FEMA dollars were approved for certain counties in Kentucky where flood water ravaged the area earlier this year causing significant damage to homes.

A family in Martin County applied for this funding, but said they have had trouble getting answers and are worried they won’t get the dollars they need.

Governor Andy Beshear announced families in Martin County could apply for federal aid following flooding and ice. Brendan Justice and his wife quickly got to work.

“Me and my wife, we filled it out and they told us we were not approved for it,” said Justice.

Justice said his home insurance only covered the cleanup cost, but according to federal guidelines to get the money any home with insurance may not be eligible.

FEMA representatives said if a family has insurance they may still be eligible and to call to find out if there is something wrong with the application or a reason for not being approved.

Residents and business owners who have sustained loss can begin applying with FEMA online by tapping here or calling 800-621-FEMA or 800-462-7585 for hearing and speech impaired.

“The insurance told us they would cover cleaning costs they told us where these homes were built projected after the 1977 flood they wanted to build them high so there wouldn’t be flooding like that,” said Justice.

Justice remembers feeling panicked when he watched as his home filled with water, before evacuating his family, not knowing what would be left.

“It started at the bank and every hour it was just every two foot or so,” said Justice.

Justice said water seeped into his basement, something that has never happened there before, he even checked with the previous owners.

“They said they had never seen it get this high even during the 1977 flood,” said Justice.

Justice said he pulled the hardwood in the basement up himself.

“One sheet of the Advantech flooring is almost 60 dollars,” said Justice. “Everything is so expensive now it is hard to just buy it all up in one lump sum the floors are rotted out still.”

Justice is not the only one stuck. In Martin County alone, county judge executives say they did 187 damage assessments.

In Johnson County, another area where FEMA money is approved, the county judge there said they did about 150 damage assessments of their own.

Of all the eligible counties in the state, Justice is one of more than 1,000 homeowners who have already applied for FEMA dollars.

