Nitro loses star then shocks #1 Fairmont Senior

By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Nitro Wildcats won the WV girls Class AAA state title over top seeded Fairmont Senior by a final score of 51-45. What makes the win so remarkable is that Nitro lost senior star Baylee Goins to a game-ending leg injury in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Maddox picked up the slack by scoring 17 points with Brooklyn Bowen grabbing 10 rebounds. The Nitro defense held the Polar Bears to just 23 second half points.

Here are the highlights from the emotional win for Nitro as shown on WSAZ sports Saturday night.

