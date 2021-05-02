Advertisement

No. 24 Kentucky eliminates No. 11 New Hampshire in NCAA Tournament

Bailey Rouse and freshman Jalen Bigby provided the goals for the Wildcats.
Kentucky advances to the Round of 16.
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WKYT) - No. 24 Kentucky blanked No. 11 New Hampshire 2-0 Sunday afternoon to advance in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament.

The Wildcats will face either Wake Forest or Coastal Carolina on Thursday in the Round of 16.

Bailey Rouse and freshman Jalen Bigby provided the goals for the Wildcats to knock out previously unbeaten New Hampshire. Rouse scored his goal on a header in the 35th minute and Bigby provided the knockout blow in the 85th minute.

