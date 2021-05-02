Sheriff: Deputies searching for inmate who left Highlands ARH

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told WYMT the sheriff’s department is searching for an escaped inmate.

Sheriff Hunt said the inmate walked away from Highlands ARH while being seen in the emergency room. He was taken to the hospital by Floyd County Jail personnel.

The inmate was last seen on Route 321 on foot.

The inmate is not believed to be armed or dangerous.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information comes into our newsroom.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.