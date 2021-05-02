Tug Valley wins Class A championship

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Tug Valley Panthers won the 2021 WV Class A state title Saturday morning by a final of 63-45. They were led in scoring by Kaylea Baisden who scored 25 points, had nine assists and collected seven rebounds. Makayla May also had a double-double for Tug Valley as they finish the year with a 15-2 record. The championship is also their first ever in the school’s history.

Here are the highlights and post-game reaction that aired on WSAZ Saturday night.

