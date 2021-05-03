HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

May is Better Hearing and Speech Month... the perfect time to shine a spotlight on the underreported health problem.

Dr. Lynn Williams and Dr. Valeria Roberts Matlock joined Sarah on Studio 3 to share national survey results form the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association for the first time, and talk about the signs of hearing loss to be aware of.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.