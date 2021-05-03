COVID-19 in Ky. | 313 new cases, 8 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced 313 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths.

The governor said the state remains in a plateau phase – something for ongoing concern. Monday’s positivity rate was 3.45%.

“It is certainly something that we want to watch,” Beshear said, saying there remains much work to be done.

As of Monday, 1,848,275 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. That leaves more than 651,000 for the commonwealth to reach its 2.5 million vaccine goal.

Lewis County is one of the five bottom counties in the number of people vaccinated so far, according to Beshear.

He said the COVID incident rate is 1.5 times higher for those under 50 at this time.

Beshear said 407 cases have been traced to variants -- 381 from the United Kingdom variant.

Of the eight additional deaths, the governor said three were from the audits of death certificates. There have been 6,525 deaths since the pandemic started.

