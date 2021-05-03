Advertisement

COVID-19 in Ky. | 313 new cases, 8 more deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Youtube)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced 313 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths.

The governor said the state remains in a plateau phase – something for ongoing concern. Monday’s positivity rate was 3.45%.

“It is certainly something that we want to watch,” Beshear said, saying there remains much work to be done.

As of Monday, 1,848,275 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. That leaves more than 651,000 for the commonwealth to reach its 2.5 million vaccine goal.

Lewis County is one of the five bottom counties in the number of people vaccinated so far, according to Beshear.

He said the COVID incident rate is 1.5 times higher for those under 50 at this time.

Beshear said 407 cases have been traced to variants -- 381 from the United Kingdom variant.

Of the eight additional deaths, the governor said three were from the audits of death certificates. There have been 6,525 deaths since the pandemic started.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials tell WSAZ everyone made it out except for two dogs.
Fire crews put out house fire turned brush fire
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach
Police Lights
12-year-old boy dies when car accidentally put in reverse
Father pleads guilty to manslaughter after son found dead in washing machine
No injuries are being reported at this time. (Source: AP)
Firefighters responding to house fire

Latest News

Noah Trout, subject of Giies County AMBER Alert, now found safe
Woman arrested for abduction of 2-year-old boy
jackson,kanawha county homicide investigation
Jackson County, Kanawha County homicide investigation
Nicholas Kintigos
Kentucky State Police investigating missing man case
Medal of Honor
Medal of Honor Winner returns home