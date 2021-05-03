Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va. | 0 deaths, 289 new cases

COVID-19 West Virginia
COVID-19 West Virginia(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 289 new coronavirus cases were received within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of May 3, 2021, there have been 2,740,117 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 154,207 total cases and 2,686 deaths.

There were no new deaths reported.

There are 7,201 active cases.

144,310 individuals are fully vaccinated.

788,414 people have at least one dose of the vaccine. 648,651 are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,411), Berkeley (12,153), Boone (1,976), Braxton (903), Brooke (2,170), Cabell (8,599), Calhoun (284), Clay (475), Doddridge (573), Fayette (3,380), Gilmer (798), Grant (1,268), Greenbrier (2,756), Hampshire (1,767), Hancock (2,767), Hardy (1,502), Harrison (5,605), Jackson (2,037), Jefferson (4,531), Kanawha (14,688), Lewis (1,160), Lincoln (1,445), Logan (3,045), Marion (4,326), Marshall (3,381), Mason (1,984), McDowell (1,545), Mercer (4,733), Mineral (2,822), Mingo (2,516), Monongalia (9,120), Monroe (1,114), Morgan (1,143), Nicholas (1,600), Ohio (4,150), Pendleton (698), Pleasants (862), Pocahontas (661), Preston (2,848), Putnam (5,035), Raleigh (6,638), Randolph (2,532), Ritchie (693), Roane (604), Summers (801), Taylor (1,212), Tucker (524), Tyler (689), Upshur (1,843), Wayne (3,014), Webster (474), Wetzel (1,287), Wirt (406), Wood (7,693), Wyoming (1,966).

