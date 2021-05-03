Advertisement

Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash

When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was ejected into Assawoman Bay below. A good Samaritan immediately dove in to rescue the child.(Source: Ocean City Fire Department via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 3:29 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OCEAN CITY, Md. (CNN) - A horrific accident left a car dangling off a Maryland bridge and an infant ejected from the vehicle into the bay below. A good Samaritan dove in to rescue the child.

First responders arrived on the scene of a car crash Sunday afternoon in Ocean City, Maryland, to find one vehicle “half over the guardrail” and multiple people injured.

During the crash, an infant was ejected from the car on the guardrail into Assawoman Bay below. A good Samaritan immediately jumped over the guardrail and dove into the bay to rescue the child, according to the Ocean City Fire Department.

First responders cut seven people out of the wreckage and transported them to local hospitals.
Firefighters secured the car with rescue tools.

First responders cut seven people out of the wreckage and transported them to local hospitals. The infant was flown by helicopter to John Hopkins Children’s Hospital in Baltimore. There’s no word on any of the victims’ conditions.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the vehicle to nearly go off the bridge, saved only by the guard rail.

The Ocean City Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating.

