Advertisement

High school goes remote after spike in COVID-19 cases

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A high school in the Wayne County district has been placed on remote learning following a increase in the number of positive and probable COVID-19 cases.

The Wayne County Board of Education says it made the decision to place Tolsia High School on remote learning after consulting with the Wayne County Health Department.

Students will report back to school for in-person learning on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

All other Wayne County Schools are operating on a five day a week in-person learning schedule.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials tell WSAZ everyone made it out except for two dogs.
Fire crews put out house fire turned brush fire
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach
Police Lights
12-year-old boy dies when car accidentally put in reverse
Father pleads guilty to manslaughter after son found dead in washing machine
No injuries are being reported at this time. (Source: AP)
Firefighters responding to house fire

Latest News

Medal of Honor
Medal of Honor Winner returns home
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine
Ohio Governor announces changes to COVID-19 testing for employees in assisted living facilities
Man found guilty on all charges in murder, carjacking, officer assault case
Spring Science with Mr. Science
Spring Science with Mr. Science
Man admits to killing woman, dumping body in well