Kentucky State Police investigating missing man case

Nicholas Kintigos
Nicholas Kintigos(KSP, WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man went missing.

Troopers say Nicholas Kintigos was last seen in November 2020 in the Greenup County area.

There have been no activities on his phone or bank records since he went missing.

Kintigos was first reported missing to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Department, but it has since been turned over to KSP.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Detective Cook at 606-928-6421.

