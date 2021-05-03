Advertisement

Lowe’s to hire more than 50,000 workers

Lowe's will host a National Hiring Day to hire more than 50,000 seasonal, part-time and...
Lowe's will host a National Hiring Day to hire more than 50,000 seasonal, part-time and full-time U.S. store associates.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Home improvement giant Lowe’s is planning to add upwards of 50,000 employees to its ranks.

The hardware chain is hosting a National Hiring Day.

The event takes place Tuesday at stores nationwide from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Candidates can put in applications and be interviewed. Some may receive offers on the spot.

Lowe’s is looking for seasonal, part-time and full-time workers.

Spring and summer are typically the busiest seasons for home improvement projects.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials tell WSAZ everyone made it out except for two dogs.
Fire crews put out house fire turned brush fire
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach
Police Lights
12-year-old boy dies when car accidentally put in reverse
Father pleads guilty to manslaughter after son found dead in washing machine
No injuries are being reported at this time. (Source: AP)
Firefighters responding to house fire

Latest News

Medal of Honor
Medal of Honor Winner returns home
FILE – Then-President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd of supporters in Washington, D.C., on Jan....
Facebook oversight board to rule on suspended Trump account
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine
Ohio Governor announces changes to COVID-19 testing for employees in assisted living facilities
Experts believe 70 to 85 percent of Americans must be fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity....
COVID-19 restrictions easing in US and Europe amid disaster in India
Medical staff is coping with the growing catastrophe in India due to lack of oxygen.
Lack of oxygen is killing COVID-19 patients in India