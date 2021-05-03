Man admits to killing woman, dumping body in well

JACKSON COUNTY/KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A missing person’s case is now a homicide investigation, according to a joint investigation by the Jackson County and Kanawha County Sheriff’s Offices.

Law enforcement announced Monday during a joint press conference that Michael Smith, 41, has been charged with murder after admitting to killing Cheyenne Johnson and dumping her body in a well.

According to sheriff’s deputies, a missing person’s report was filed in Jackson County last week.

The investigation lead deputies to Sissonville and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was informed.

Overnight, officials say they received a tip from someone who said they overheard others talking about her murder.

Agencies traveled to the Kellys Creek area of Sissonville where they interviewed Michael Smith.

Officials say Smith admitted to killing Johnson and dumping her body in a deep water well on the property.

He is being transported to the South Central Regional Jail.

The Kanawha County Emergency Management Office, united diving, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are involved in retrieving the body from the well.

Agencies confirmed Monday that human remains have been found inside of the well.

“We have confirmed that there is a body in the well. Of course we can not tell who that body is. For all the circumstantial evidence that we have at this time, it is Ms. Johnson.”

Johnson was last seen Thursday, April 29 near Cottageville, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, Smith had just been released from jail on April 15 and was on parole.

This is a developing story.

