Man found guilty on all charges in murder, carjacking, officer assault case

(WHSV)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been found guilty on all charges in his indictment in Kanawha County Circuit Court Monday afternoon.

Joshua Drennen has been found guilty on charges of first degree murder, petit larceny, first degree robbery, malicious wounding, possession of a stolen vehicle, assault during commission of a felony, attempted first degree murder, and malicious assault of a law enforcement officer.

The charges stemmed from an incident Feb. 11, 2020. Investigators say Drennen went on a crime spree, which included the murder of Barbara Steele, 77, in her Charleston home.

The defense argued Drennen was mentally incapacitated at the time of the incident, while the state argued he “went on a trail of terror, leaving behind a trail of tears” that day.

Drennen will remain in the State’s custody with no bond.

