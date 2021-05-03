Advertisement

Manchin pans DC statehood bill in another break with Dems

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A long-shot bid to pass legislation that would make the District of Columbia the nation’s 51st state is stalling in the Senate.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said Friday that he opposes unilateral action by Congress to make the nation’s capital a state. He said it needs to be done through a constitutional amendment.

Earlier this month, the House approved a bill strictly along party lines to make the District of Columbia a state with one representative and two senators.

Manchin’s rejection shows the effort doesn’t have the support of all Democrats in an evenly divided Senate.

The bill appears stalled for now.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials tell WSAZ everyone made it out except for two dogs.
Fire crews put out house fire turned brush fire
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach
Police Lights
12-year-old boy dies when car accidentally put in reverse
Father pleads guilty to manslaughter after son found dead in washing machine
No injuries are being reported at this time. (Source: AP)
Firefighters responding to house fire

Latest News

Medal of Honor
Medal of Honor Winner returns home
Cabell County Schools host open houses to discuss proposed redistricting
Cabell County Schools host open houses to discuss proposed redistricting
State troopers crack down on speeding in construction zone near Merits Creek Interchange
State troopers crack down on speeding in construction zone near Merritts Creek Interchange
Ohioans set to vote in primary election Tuesday
Ohioans set to vote in primary election Tuesday