Nelsonville firefighter dies while fighting fire

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A senior firefighter for the Nelsonville Division of Fire died while fighting a structure fire Sunday.

The Nelsonville Division of Fire says Jeff Armes collapsed and died at the scene.

It happened around 5 Sunday evening on Pleasantview Ave.

According to the Nelsonville Division of Fire, firefighters and EMS administered CPR and advanced life support care immediately, but they were unable to save Armes.

Details on funeral arrangements aren’t yet available.

