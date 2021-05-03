Advertisement

Nelsonville firefighter dies while fighting fire

A senior firefighter for the Nelsonville Division of Fire died while fighting a structure fire...
A senior firefighter for the Nelsonville Division of Fire died while fighting a structure fire Sunday.(Nelsonville Division of Fire)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 2:12 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A senior firefighter for the Nelsonville Division of Fire died while fighting a structure fire Sunday.

The Nelsonville Division of Fire says Jeff Armes collapsed and died at the scene.

It happened around 5 Sunday evening on Pleasantview Ave.

According to the Nelsonville Division of Fire, firefighters and EMS administered CPR and advanced life support care immediately, but they were unable to save Armes.

Details on funeral arrangements aren’t yet available.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials tell WSAZ everyone made it out except for two dogs.
Fire crews put out house fire turned brush fire
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach
No injuries are being reported at this time. (Source: AP)
Firefighters responding to house fire
Police Lights
12-year-old boy dies when car accidentally put in reverse
Father pleads guilty to manslaughter after son found dead in washing machine

Latest News

Medal of Honor
Medal of Honor Winner returns home
Medal of Honor recipient returns to Kentucky for last time
Shawnee Sports Complex hosts Play, Hit & Run
Playing like a professional, Shawnee Sports Complex hosts Play, Hit & Run
Training for an emergency call
Training for an emergency call