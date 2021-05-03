New opportunities to get COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There will be new opportunities to get your coronavirus vaccines, according to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.

The governor held a press conference on Monday morning.

Governor Justice announced they are making vaccine operational changes by taking vaccine clinics to those who aren’t vaccinated.

He says they are going set up at locations where there are a lot of people including but not limited to sporting events, churches, parking lots, festivals, state parks, bars, restaurants, shopping centers and malls.

They are also going to offer vaccines by accompanying other agencies like Meals On Wheels and other home health agencies.

The governor says they will engage in hospitals to vaccinate patients on discharge and open up vaccine availability to doctors’ offices.

Also, he says they are going to reach out to local EMS agencies to enhance vaccination opportunities and they may even go door to door.

Governor Justice says he’s encouraging local businesses to offer discounts for anyone that’s vaccinated.

He also announced the extension of the Child Care Subsidy Assistance Program. The governor says on Friday, he extended it for all essential workers of any income level.

The governor also says the year-to-date surplus is up to $237.3 million for the fiscal year 2021.

Secretary Bill Crouch with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced vaccinated staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities are no longer required to be tested twice a week. He says they have a new executive order that was filed on Friday. However, unvaccinated staff must be continued to be tested for the coronavirus at least twice a week.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.