Patient registration open for medical cannabis cards

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Patient registration for medical cannabis cards are open to eligible residents of West Virginia.

The West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) says those who have serious medical conditions should register for a card here.

Also on the website, you can find a list of physicians registered to certify patients as eligible. Although a registered physician will certify a patient is eligible, the patient still needs to apply for an identification card.

West Virginians with serious medical conditions can use medical cannabis for certified medical use in the following forms: pill; oil; topical forms including gels, creams, or ointments; a form medically appropriate for administration by vaporization or nebulization; dry leaf or plant form; tincture; liquid; or dermal patch. This is permitted by the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act.

If you are a physicians and want to get authorization to certify medical cannabis patients, you must complete an approved 4-hour course along with the registration application, which can be found here.

“There are many West Virginians who are experiencing chronic pain due to a serious medical condition,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health. “Registering for a medical cannabis card through the web portal will ensure these patients will have access to medical cannabis at the time products are available, which is anticipated by fall 2021.”

Patient cards are only valid in West Virginia.

Officials with the DHHR say registration does not mean medical cannabis products can be obtained immediately.

