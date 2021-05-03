People protest officer-involved shooting at the steps of Charleston City Hall

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Frustrated residents and neighbors were outside of Charleston City Hall to voice their displeasure with recent events.

The protest happened after an officer-involved shooting late last week. Many have spoken out about the way the incident happened. Protest organizer Takeiya Smith said she has an issue with the way resources are distributed in the police department.

“These are not new issues this is something the city has had time to prepare for this was definitely avoidable,” Smith said. “Whenever there is grassroots effort from the community to come up with solutions to better our community we are told that there is just not enough funding for it.”

The officer-involved shooting happened on Charleston’s west side in the area of Washington St. and Greendale Dr. Friday.

Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt said officers responded to threats of a stabbing. When they got on scene they found Denaul Dickerson armed with a knife.

“We try to allow as much time as possible you will see that they try to move roughly four blocks until they get to the place they had to fire,” Hunt said.

Hunt said of the officers who initially responded, none were carrying a taser.

“Not every officer in the city of Charleston is issued a taser and those tasers do require re-training, re-certification and unfortunately the COVID pandemic really hampered us getting instructors here to re-certify our officers,” Hunt said.

Charleston Police say when one officer got on scene with a taser, he went to deploy it. That’s when Chief Hunt said Dickerson lunged at police and two officers shot 5 rounds toward Dickerson, then they went to provide aid.

“We still don’t have the mental health crisis response team that we asked for two years ago,” Smith said. “I believe if we had those kind of services for the city we wouldn’t see uses of force like the one we saw on Friday.”

A city in our region is in the process of acquiring a mental health and resource coordinator after July, 2021 when the new budget is in effect.

“It’s not just for crisis response. Mental heath, substance abuse, crisis, we see a lot of possible ways this position can help us,” Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said.

Dickerson was in stable condition at a hospital as of Friday, Charleston police say there is no update on his condition.

