Police crack down on work zone speeding

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Drivers in the area will see a heavier police presence along Interstate 64 as troopers work toward cracking down on speeding.

The posted speed limit in that area is 55 mph, but troopers are clocking a majority of drivers traveling at a minimum of 10 or 20 mph over the speed limit. The fastest they clocked was 93 mph.

“Everybody gets in a hurry. They’re late for work or whatever the reason ignore the signs,” said Sgt. B.K. Wellman, a West Virginia State Police trooper. “From what I’ve seen this morning, out of every 10 cars, there’s only two or three doing the speed limit. Everyone else exceeds it, but not all of those are excessive.”

After WSAZ found nearly 20 accidents occurred in April through this stretch, West Virginia State Police say any preventive measures they can do to reduce the number is crucial.

Although, the number of accidents is not out of the ordinary for this area.

“The contraflow lanes are tight. If you’re speeding, there’s no way to be able to stop or react. The lines are on the walls, and there’s no way to go. If the cars in front of you have to stop abruptly, you’re not going to be able to stop in time,” Wellman said.

With construction taking place on the shoulders of I-64, troopers have gotten creative with where they patrol for speed, but they want drivers to know they’re in the area working.

“People instinctively let off the gas or slow down when they see us, but when we are out here running the equipment, we’ve already caught you,” Wellman said. “It’s good they let off the gas, but they’re already busted.”

West Virginia State Police issued 46 citations over four hours for drivers traveling more than a minimum of 14 mph over the speed limit along the I-64 work zone.

