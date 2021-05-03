Eastbound lanes of I-64 reopen after rollover crash
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 2:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE (5/3/21 3:45 A.M.): All eastbound lanes of I-64 between Cross Lanes and Institute are back open.
There is still no update on the condition of the driver.
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A single-vehicle roll over crash has shut down the eastbound lanes of I-64 between Cross Lanes and Institute.
The call came in around 2 Monday morning.
Kanawha County Dispatchers confirm one person was thrown from the vehicle.
Their condition is unknown.
Traffic is being diverted at the Cross Lanes/Goff Mtn. Rd. exit (Exit 47).
It’s unclear when lanes will reopen.
