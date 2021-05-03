Several fake $100 bills found on busy roadway

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) – Fake money was found lying on a busy roadway through town, Pikeville Police said Monday.

Officers say people reported several $100 bills on U.S. 23 near exit 23. That was around noon Monday.

Police say the bills are counterfeit and have no real value.

Anyone who finds similar bills is asked to bring them to the Pikeville Police Department.

