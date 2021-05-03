Thoughtful gifts for every mom

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

This past year has shown us the never-ending strength of the mothers in our lives.

In fact, 78% of people say that celebrating Mother’s Day is even more important to them this year, given the current state of the pandemic and all people have been through.

Beauty and Lifestyle expert Alle Fister joined Taylor on Studio 3 to share ideas on how to spend wisely.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.