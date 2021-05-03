Advertisement

Thoughtful gifts for every mom

By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

This past year has shown us the never-ending strength of the mothers in our lives.

In fact, 78% of people say that celebrating Mother’s Day is even more important to them this year, given the current state of the pandemic and all people have been through.

Beauty and Lifestyle expert Alle Fister joined Taylor on Studio 3 to share ideas on how to spend wisely.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials tell WSAZ everyone made it out except for two dogs.
Fire crews put out house fire turned brush fire
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach
Police Lights
12-year-old boy dies when car accidentally put in reverse
Father pleads guilty to manslaughter after son found dead in washing machine
No injuries are being reported at this time. (Source: AP)
Firefighters responding to house fire

Latest News

Medal of Honor
Medal of Honor Winner returns home
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine
Ohio Governor announces changes to COVID-19 testing for employees in assisted living facilities
Man found guilty on all charges in murder, carjacking, officer assault case
Spring Science with Mr. Science
Spring Science with Mr. Science
Man admits to killing woman, dumping body in well