Tickets available for Casting Crowns drive-in tour at the Kentucky Exposition Center

Louisville, Ky. (WSAZ) – Award-winning contemporary Christian sensation Casting Crowns is bringing their Night Under the Stars drive-in tour to the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 8 at 8 p.m.

Casting Crowns boasts more than four million albums sold, along with 18 Dove Awards and one Grammy.

Tickets are priced per vehicle, with up to six people allowed in each vehicle. Tickets range from $150 to $250 per vehicle and must be purchased online in advance of the show. VIP tickets are sold out. Vehicles will have one empty parking space between neighboring vehicles for personal lawn chair seating.

The Night Under the Stars tour takes place outdoors, with Casting Crowns performing in parking lot H located beside Gate 4 of the Kentucky Exposition Center. Audio will be both live and transmitted through FM radio.

“We have missed being out on the road and seeing people in person,” said Casting Crowns front man Mark Hall. “We have been working hard to find a way to go out and worship with folks again in a fun and safe environment. So we are excited to be able to present ‘A Night Under The Stars,’ a live and in-person drive-in concert.”

Double Platinum, Casting Crowns earned some of the industry’s most prestigious accolades, including seven Grammy nominations, a Grammy award for Lifesong. In addition, over the past decade, Casting Crowns has garnered 18 GMA Dove Awards, four American Music Awards and two Billboard Music Awards.

Their chart-topping songs—including “Who Am I,” “Voice of Truth,” “Praise You In This Storm,” “Until The Whole World Hears,” “Glorious Day (Living He Loved Me),” “Just Be Held” and “Oh My Soul” have earned them thirteen No. 1 hits at radio and six RIAA Gold certified digital singles.

