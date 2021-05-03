Advertisement

Woodrow Wilson High School basketball player killed in Sunday night shooting

Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting.

Officials say the shooting happened around 9:24 PM Sunday on the 500 Block of Terrill Street.

EMS who were responding to the shooting were flagged down on S. Fayette Street at Truman Ave. by a vehicle whose occupants were transporting the victim to the hosptial, according to the Beckley Police Department. The victim was taken to Raleigh General Hospital and flown to Charleston Area Medical Center, where he later died.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Dewayne Marquette Richardson, Jr.

“Richardson was a senior at Woodrow Wilson High School where he excelled in basektball, leading his team to the State Tournament being held this week and he was scheduled to graduate later this month,” a statement from Beckley PD reads.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of WV or Cpl. Stewart (304-256-1708).

Cash rewards will be paid for information leading to an arrest.

