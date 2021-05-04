Advertisement

14 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County

Fourteen new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County, Kentucky.
Fourteen new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County, Kentucky.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Fourteen new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Tuesday, saying the cases range from a 4-month-old girl to a 76-year-old woman. Five of the cases involve people 30 and younger.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 3,641 total cases in the county, 3,514 which have recovered. Sixty-seven cases remain active.

Fifty-eight people have died from virus-related complications in Greenup County.

