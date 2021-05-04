Advertisement

Charleston approves project to pave 58 roads across the city

By Kim Rafferty
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers in Charleston are used to potholes all over the city, but a project approved Monday by City Council is aimed to fix that.

Fred Vankirk, who travels through Charleston, said he notices roads that have not been tended to.

“Some of them, just the pavement is deteriorating and it’s small holes. On the other hand, you can hit some clunkers and really bend a rim,” Vankirk said.

On Monday, City Council voted to approve the contract for asphalt resurfacing of 58 city streets and alleys.

“We are going to spending close to two million dollars in paving, so this spring and summer you are going to see a lot of asphalt being put down, a lot of paving,” said Mayor Amy Goodwin.

Repaving is scheduled for areas downtown like Kanawha Boulevard from Capital Street to Greenbrier Street, plus streets in Kanawha City all the way to the Edgewood District of the city.

“Yes, our infrastructure has been lacking for so long, and that is what people see when they come. Not only if you live here but if you are investing in the city or you do business here, we want to make sure we put our best step forward,” Goodwin said.

Steve Basham, owner of Steve and Stacy’s Auto Center, said this project is much needed because he has seen more wheels out of line and damage due to potholes in the last two years.

“Pretty much see it all the time because the roads have deteriorated so much that there is always a collection of potholes,” Basham said.

Vankirk said while a lot more needs to be done, this project is a good start.

“It’s been a while since the highway program, and the city has had the money to do what they need to do with, so 58 is a good start,” Vankirk said.

Here is a link to the list of roads that will be paved.

