Charleston hires mental health coordinator

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – In an effort to help more people and families, the Coordinated Addiction Response Effort (CARE) has hired a Mental Health Coordinator.

Alecia Allen will be responsible for coordinating the work of a Mental Health Response Team made up of City of Charleston staff, mental health experts, homeless shelters and social service providers.

The CARE Office anticipates reaching up to 30 additional individuals or families in need of social services.

The City of Charleston’s Coordinated Addiction Response Effort was launched in 2019 by Mayor Amy Goodwin.

It’s goal is to coordinate, enhance and expand efforts to address the impact of substance use disorder (SUD) on individuals, families and communities.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.