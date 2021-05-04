Advertisement

Contract awarded for Slack Plaza revitalization project

Revitalization of Slack Plaza, a project that’s been in the works for a few years, will be completed in just a few months in downtown Charleston.(Tori Yorgey/WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Revitalization of Slack Plaza, a project that’s been in the works for a few years, will be completed in just a few months.

On Monday night, Charleston City Council unanimously approved the construction contract for renovation of the plaza. Mayor Amy Goodwin said the revitalization of Slack Plaza will be completed by the end of 2021.

Soon, the park will have an outdoor living room, stages, and even an outdoor skating rink in the winter months. Goodwin said the renovations will also add green space to the city.

“You can’t have a robust city unless you have a robust downtown for our businesses and for our folks that are coming and travelling,” Goodwin said. “The city of Charleston, albeit so beautiful, we have very little green space. This will provide the largest green space that the city of Charleston has to offer as well.”

The contract comes out to more than $3 million for the renovations.

