COVID-19 W.Va. | 9 new deaths, 344 additional cases

(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The COVID-19 case count grew by 344 overnight in West Virginia and nine additional deaths related to the virus were reported.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of May 4, there have been 2,746,420 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 154,551 total cases and 2,695 deaths.

Currently, 7,140 cases are considered active, according to DHHR information.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 96-year old female from Monongalia County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, a 75-year old female from Jackson County, a 70-year old female from Ohio County, a 60-year old female from Kanawha County, an 87-year old female from Tyler County, a 71-year old male from Jefferson County, an 88-year old male from McDowell County, and a 65-year old male from Monongalia County.

144,320 recoveries have been reported.

649,834 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and 789,451 have received at least one dose.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,413), Berkeley (12,184), Boone (1,983), Braxton (906), Brooke (2,175), Cabell (8,612), Calhoun (285), Clay (476), Doddridge (576), Fayette (3,393), Gilmer (802), Grant (1,270), Greenbrier (2,744), Hampshire (1,772), Hancock (2,773), Hardy (1,505), Harrison (5,621), Jackson (2,043), Jefferson (4,538), Kanawha (14,715), Lewis (1,166), Lincoln (1,448), Logan (3,055), Marion (4,338), Marshall (3,385), Mason (1,987), McDowell (1,548), Mercer (4,740), Mineral (2,833), Mingo (2,520), Monongalia (9,128), Monroe (1,118), Morgan (1,148), Nicholas (1,613), Ohio (4,160), Pendleton (699), Pleasants (863), Pocahontas (662), Preston (2,853), Putnam (5,046), Raleigh (6,653), Randolph (2,540), Ritchie (693), Roane (607), Summers (807), Taylor (1,213), Tucker (525), Tyler (691), Upshur (1,845), Wayne (3,036), Webster (474), Wetzel (1,291), Wirt (413), Wood (7,701), Wyoming (1,966).

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.

