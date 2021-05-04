Advertisement

Former W.Va. delegate facing new charges in connection with breach at Capitol

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A former West Virginia delegate accused of storming the United States Capitol during the breach on Jan. 6 is facing new charges Tuesday.

Derrick Evans is now charged with disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building as well as parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.

Evans was a Republican delegate from Wayne County.

In January, he was charged with entering a restricted public building and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

W.Va. delegate charged following breach at US Capitol

The federal affidavit lays out details of Evans’ actions, saying he ‘engaged in disorderly conduct with the intent to impede, disrupt or disturb the orderly conduct of Congress.’

The affidavit describes how Evans posted live video of the moment he and the crowd entered the U.S. Capitol. It says Evans can be heard chanting at people in the front of the crowd at the doorway, saying “Move! Move! Move!”

“We’re in. We’re in. Derrick Evans is in the Capitol,” Evans is heard in the video posted on social media.

He was taken into custody but has since posted bond.

Evans resigned from the House of Delegates on January 9.

Delegate Evans announces resignation from House of Delegates

For our previous coverage, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man admits to killing woman, dumping body in well; body recovered
Woodrow Wilson High School basketball player killed in Sunday night shooting
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
A crash early Monday morning has closed I-64 East in Kanawha County
UPDATE | Eastbound lanes of I-64 reopen after rollover crash
Fridley and Taylor were arrested and charged in the Noah Trout abduction case Monday.
Woman, boyfriend charged in abduction of 2-year-old boy

Latest News

Election Day in Milton, West Virginia
Election Day in Milton, West Virginia
After a chase that reached 100 miles per hour, two people are facing charges.
Two “career criminals” arrested after high speed multi-county pursuit
Parents share concerns about redistricting at Cabell County Schools meeting
Parents share concerns about redistricting at Cabell County Schools meeting
Mayor calls for taser training, updated de-escalation tactics for all police officers
Mayor calls for taser training, updated de-escalation tactics for all police officers
New store in Huntington set to open
New store in Huntington set to open