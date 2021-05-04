Highlanders at full speed for WV State Tournament

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Huntington’s basketball team was loose and relaxed in its Tuesday afternoon practice. This team has learned a lot over the course of a season, not the least of which, is how much each game matters.

The Highlanders won the region and the bid to the state tournament by beating rival Cabell Midland, but there was a time during the year when basketball was taken away from them. The had a two week stoppage because of covid-19 concerns. It was a tough climb back.

“It’s tough you have to work the guys together to get them to play as one unit,” Huntington coach Ty Holmes said. “That’s the hardest part getting them to play as one unit and just getting them to work hard and competing on every play.”

The Highlanders are seeded 4th and have a record of 11-3. They play University on Thursday at 9:00 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum.

