May off to wet start

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The first May showers crossed the region on Monday. While mainly non-severe, the National Weather Service did issue a Flash Flood alert for Putnam County where 1″-2″ of rain fell. No high water of note was registered there but a cautionary tale was served; mainly, May seems intent on living up to its soggy reputation right out of the box.

Overnight into Tuesday morning areas of fog will slow travel along the Interstates while a new batch of showers, aided by a swift current of air 5,000 feet overhead. Since these dawn downpours can surprise in intensity, parts of the region may be off to a very wet start. Still the new day will turn out rather pleasant for many hours as the sun breaks thru the clouds and temperatures aim for 80 degrees.

In the humid, semi-tropical environ, a shower can creep up at any time. However the late night arrival of a cold front will help to inspire new storm development. So Tuesday night into early Wednesday we will be back on gully washer and power hit watch.

While Wednesday will start with clouds and perhaps a leftover shower the day will trend cooler and breezy with clouds breaking for sun. Highs near 60 will be the best we can muster. Then Thursday will turn into the pick day of the week as ample sun and a north wind aide in a brighter though much cooler-like fall day.

Friday a new round of light, blustery showers will help to hold temperatures in the 50s all day long. Should skies clear at night we would have to cover our tender plants as temperatures could plunge as low as 35. Early odds favor clouds hanging in until pre-dawn like last Saturday.

Mother’s Day weekend looks to start dry then turn wet. Details TBA!

