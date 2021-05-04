Advertisement

National Foster Care Day

By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

If you have ever considered becoming a foster parent to a child or teenager in need, now is the time. Mission WV provides statewide information and resources to help foster and/or adoptive parents become certified with an agency. If you would like to learn more and receive information about foster care and/or adoption, please contact Mission WV at 304-512-0555, email fosteradopt@missionwv.org or visit www.missionwv.org.

