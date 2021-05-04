Advertisement

New police chief named in Dunbar

Brian Oxley was appointed chief of the Dunbar Police Department Monday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Dunbar has a new police, city leaders announced Monday.

Brian Oxley comes to the city of Dunbar from Nitro where he was a captain and even served as chief at one point.

According to a post by the city of Dunbar, Chief Oxley’s goals are to build a stronger department by working with members and the mayor.

According to the city, the chief wants to be proactive and innovative when it comes to addressing problems in the city.

Former Dunbar Police Chief Bill Moss retired in December. At this time, there’s no date set when Oxley will be sworn in as chief.

